CCTV exposes step son as the prime suspect after ALLAN KITAVI, a lecturer, was murdered at his second wife’s home in Thome (VIDEO)







Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Detectives are investigating the brutal killing of Allan Kitavi, the chairman of the Komarocks Residents Association Board of Trustees and a respected college lecturer, who was found dead in the driveway of his second wife’s home in Thome Estate, Kasarani.

According to his first family, they were informed of the tragedy around 9:00 p.m, after relatives called to say Kitavi had been found lying unconscious.

Earlier, a university student had reported to Marurui Police Station that loud screams were heard in the estate, prompting neighbours to raise the alarm.

When police arrived, they discovered Kitavi’s lifeless body.

CCTV footage later revealed that he had been followed by two men on the day of his murder, one of them identified as his stepson, Stephen Kioko, who is now under arrest.

Kioko is believed to be the prime suspect in the murder.

Investigators say the stepson had an ongoing dispute with Kitavi over family property.

In fact, Kitavi had previously reported to Kasarani Police Station that the title deed to his Thome home had gone missing under suspicious circumstances.

