“Mimi Nitawapiga, Hamnijui” - Lugari MP, NABII NABWERA, loses his cool and issues threats as crowd chants “wantam” during a public address (VIDEO)







Monday, August 11, 2025 – Lugari Member of Parliament, Nabii Nabwera, has sparked outrage after a video emerged showing him threatening members of the public during a roadside rally in his constituency.

In the now-viral clip, Nabwera appears visibly agitated as sections of the crowd repeatedly chant “Wantam” - a slogan that has become a popular expression of dissatisfaction with President William Ruto’s administration.

Attempting to rally support for the President, Nabwera’s speech was repeatedly interrupted by the chants.

Seemingly losing his temper, he is heard warning, “Mimi nitawapiga, hamnijui” (I will beat you, you don’t know me).

Undeterred, the crowd continued jeering as the MP declared, “Mpende msipende, Ruto anaenda term mbili” (Whether you like it or not, Ruto will serve two terms).

The incident has triggered reactions online, with critics accusing Nabwera of intolerance and arrogance.

Watch the video.

“Mimi Nitawapiga, Hamnijui” - Lugari MP, NABII NABWERA, loses his cool and issues threats as crowd chants “wantam” during a public address pic.twitter.com/ynrpF6tLkK — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 12, 2025

