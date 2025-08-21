Obsession turns violent!! Nairobi man attacks and robs married Kamba woman for rejecting him, confesses feelings in court





Thursday, August 21, 2025 - A man who persistently pursued a married woman despite her repeated rejections has been charged in court with robbery with violence.

The accused, Ambrose Imoh, appeared before a Nairobi court where he was charged with violently robbing Martha Mwikali of her mobile phone worth Sh15,000 on August 13th at Kwa Maji, Njiru Sub-County, contrary to Section 295 as read with Section 296(2) of the Penal Code.

According to police reports, Imoh had been stalking Mwikali for weeks, ignoring her repeated warnings that she was married and uninterested in any extramarital affair.

When she blocked his calls and messages, Imoh allegedly confronted her at her shop, forcibly took her phone, and physically assaulted her.

A pastor who witnessed the incident told investigators that the accused approached Mwikali under the pretext of wanting a brief conversation.

The situation quickly escalated into a heated exchange before Imoh grabbed her phone and attacked her.

Mwikali later reported the incident to her husband, who tried to resolve the matter amicably by appealing to Imoh to return the stolen phone.

Police also gave the accused a chance to compensate the complainant for the harassment and assault.

However, Imoh allegedly refused, prompting officers from Mowlem Police Station to arrest him at his workplace, where the stolen phone was recovered.

In court, Imoh admitted that he had strong feelings for Mwikali but claimed he felt “disrespected” after she rejected his advances.

The court released him on a Sh300, 000 bond without the option of cash bail.

The case will be mentioned on October 30th, 2025.