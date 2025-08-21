Obsession turns violent!! Nairobi man attacks and robs married Kamba woman for rejecting him, confesses feelings in court

Thursday, August 21, 2025 - A man who persistently pursued a married woman despite her repeated rejections has been charged in court with robbery with violence.
The accused, Ambrose
Imoh, appeared before a Nairobi court where he was charged with
violently robbing Martha Mwikali
of her mobile phone worth Sh15,000 on August 13th
at Kwa Maji, Njiru Sub-County, contrary to Section 295 as read with Section
296(2) of the Penal Code.
According to police reports, Imoh had been stalking Mwikali
for weeks, ignoring her repeated warnings that she was married and uninterested
in any extramarital affair.
When she blocked his calls and messages, Imoh allegedly
confronted her at her shop, forcibly took her phone, and physically assaulted
her.
A pastor who witnessed the incident told investigators that
the accused approached Mwikali under the pretext of wanting a brief
conversation.
The situation quickly escalated into a heated exchange
before Imoh grabbed her phone and attacked her.
Mwikali later reported the incident to her husband, who
tried to resolve the matter amicably by appealing to Imoh to return the stolen
phone.
Police also gave the accused a chance to compensate the
complainant for the harassment and assault.
However, Imoh allegedly refused, prompting officers from
Mowlem Police Station to arrest him at his workplace, where the stolen phone
was recovered.
In court, Imoh admitted that he had strong feelings for
Mwikali but claimed he felt “disrespected” after she rejected his advances.
The court released him on a Sh300, 000 bond without the option of cash bail.
The case will be mentioned on October 30th, 2025.
