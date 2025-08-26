Comedian MULAMWAH reveals his secret after receiving KSh 516,000 payment from Facebook and shares receipts - “Siri ni…..”





Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - Comedian Mulamwah has shocked his fans announcing he pocketed a cool Ksh 516,713 in July from Meta (Facebook) despite not ‘posting much’ on social media.

Mulamwah had gone MIA leaving many wondering what happened, especially since he had been a hot topic back in June when his messy online feud with ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Ruth K, dominated headlines.

The drama saw both of them leak each other’s private photos, sparking public outrage.

Instead of apologising, Mulamwah kept dropping cryptic posts that only fueled more speculation.

By July, he had already shown off receipts of over Ksh 1 million from Facebook earnings.

But just days later, he disappeared from the spotlight. His last Facebook post was on July 27, and he even wiped nearly all his TikTok content, leaving behind only three videos.

Fast forward to August, and the comedian is now bragging about pulling in over half a million without lifting a finger online.

So what is his secret?

“I wasn’t posting much but still made half a millie from Facebook last month. One day I’ll share with you the story about strategy and game theory. The trick is to just play dumb,” he said



