A lawyer dies after being drugged and robbed by a Kikuyu LADY along Lumumba Drive, Roysambu - CCTV captures her fleeing (VIDEO)







Thursday, August 14, 2025 - A Nairobi-based lawyer has died after reportedly being drugged and robbed by a woman believed to be of Kikuyu origin along Lumumba Drive in Roysambu.

According to preliminary reports, the victim had been in the company of the suspect, only identified as Msoo, before falling unconscious under suspicious circumstances.

It is alleged that the woman spiked his drink, stole his valuables, and fled the scene.

CCTV footage from the area shows the suspect hastily leaving the premises moments after the incident.

Witnesses say the lawyer was later found unresponsive and rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect has since fled from the estate and switched off her phone as police launch a manhunt, following the tragic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST