Embattled Alliance Girls teacher, PETER AYIRO, who is accused of preying on the girls, resigns but maintains innocence - Read his statement





Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - Peter Albert Ayiro, the long-serving teacher at Alliance Girls High School, has resigned from the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) following mounting accusations of misconduct.

In a resignation letter dated August 17th, Ayiro said his decision was driven by what he termed as “false accusations” and relentless public attacks that had damaged both his personal and professional life.

“This decision has not come easily. It is a result of the false accusations levelled against me.”

“I continue to endure monstrous cyberbullying, threats of physical harm, public humiliation, and even being ostracised from my church,” he wrote.

The educator, who had served for 26 years, maintained his innocence, stating that the allegations had subjected him to “great stress and strain.”

He added that resigning was the only way to protect his dignity and peace of mind.

Ayiro confirmed that he had paid one month’s salary in lieu of notice - Ksh 105,000 via M-Pesa - to the TSC and requested guidance on clearance and exit procedures.

He expressed gratitude for his years of service, noting the experience and growth he gained during his tenure.

His resignation comes as investigations intensify into allegations of s3xual abuse and grooming at Alliance Girls.

Ayiro, who also served as the Christian Union patron, was among those implicated in testimonies published by Africa Uncensored in July where several former students of the prestigious school accused him of preying on them.

