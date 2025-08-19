Quack lawyer, BRIAN MWENDA, linked to wash wash deal that saw a foreigner lose Ksh 34 million







Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - Controversial quack lawyer, Brian Mwenda, has once again been thrust into the spotlight after being linked to a multi-million shilling wash-wash scam.

According to sources, Mwenda is alleged to have played a key role in a fraudulent scheme that left a foreign investor counting losses of Ksh 34 million.

The foreigner reportedly fell victim after being promised lucrative business deals in Nairobi involving gemstones, only to later discover it was a well-coordinated con job involving wash-wash operatives.

Mwenda, who previously made headlines after being unmasked as an impostor masquerading as an advocate of the High Court, is said to have used his “lawyer” façade to lure the victim into believing the deal was legitimate.

The deal was executed at an office belonging to Paul Kobia, an infamous gold fraudster.

The mzungu was later deported after being defrauded of his millions.

Below is a post by the victim’s friend, who unknowingly introduced him to the wash wash gang.





