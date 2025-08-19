CEBBIE KOKS posts a cryptic message after her ex-lover, STEVE OGOLLA, flaunted his new lover







Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - Social media is buzzing after flamboyant city lawyer, Steve Ogolla, went public with his new lover, Ivy, months after his dramatic split with Cebbie Koks.

The two lovebirds have been parading their affair online, sharing photos from romantic getaways and cozy moments that have set tongues wagging.

Now, Cebbie appears to have subtly responded to Ogolla’s new relationship through a cryptic social media post.

She wrote: “You will know why the owner of the man didn’t fight.”

The post has since gone viral, with many netizens interpreting it as a veiled jab at Ogolla and his new flame.



