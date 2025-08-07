Drama Unfolds! WANJA NYARARI’s ex-husband, lawyer HARRISON KINYANJUI, moves to court to block her from posting their kids online - She brands him “narcissistic”







Thursday, August 7, 2025 - The feud between renowned social media personality Wanja Nyarari and her ex-husband, prominent city lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, has escalated, years after their marriage was dissolved.

Wanja took to her Facebook account and revealed that Kinyanjui has filed a petition at the family court seeking to bar her from posting images, videos, or any identifying content related to their children on social media platforms.

The seasoned lawyer argues that such posts violate the children’s right to privacy and potentially expose them to unwarranted public scrutiny and online harm.

Wanja claims that she was served with a 50-page legal document from her ex-husband, warning her against sharing any content involving their kids online.

In a fiery Facebook post shortly after being served, she accused Kinyanjui of attempting to control and manipulate her, branding him as “narcissistic.”

“Narcissists don’t want privacy- they want power. But sorry sir, I already unsubscribed from your manipulation package,” she wrote.

The two have had a strained relationship since their bitter divorce, which was preceded by a lengthy court battle.





