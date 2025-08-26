KABOGO’s womanizing ways? Former Governor turned ICT CS spoils pretty LADY with cash in Kericho (VIDEO)







Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - Former Kiambu Governor and current ICT Cabinet Secretary, William Kabogo, has set tongues wagging after he was caught on camera spoiling a beautiful young lady with cash during a public event in Kericho.

In the viral clip, Kabogo is seen beaming with joy as he tells the lady to step forward.

“Kuja wewe mrembo!” he roared, sending the audience into wild cheers.

The lady shyly stepped forward, only for the flamboyant CS to instruct his aides to hand her Ksh 10,000 on the spot.

Netizens were quick to revive Kabogo’s long-standing reputation as a flamboyant man with a soft spot for women, with some calling him “the ultimate sponsor.”

While his loyal supporters brushed it off as generosity, critics claimed the video is yet another reminder of the CS’ “womanizing ways.”

KABOGO’s womanizing ways? Former Governor turned ICT CS spoils pretty LADY with cash in Kericho pic.twitter.com/u0bDfylbhr — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 26, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST