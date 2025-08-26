KABOGO’s womanizing ways? Former Governor turned ICT CS spoils pretty LADY with cash in Kericho (VIDEO)

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - Former Kiambu Governor and current ICT Cabinet Secretary, William Kabogo, has set tongues wagging after he was caught on camera spoiling a beautiful young lady with cash during a public event in Kericho.
In the viral clip, Kabogo is seen beaming with joy as he
tells the lady to step forward.
“Kuja wewe mrembo!” he roared, sending
the audience into wild cheers.
The lady shyly stepped forward, only for the flamboyant CS
to instruct his aides to hand her Ksh 10,000 on the spot.
Netizens were quick to revive Kabogo’s long-standing
reputation as a flamboyant man with a soft spot for women, with some calling
him “the ultimate sponsor.”
While his loyal supporters brushed it off as generosity,
critics claimed the video is yet another reminder of the CS’ “womanizing ways.”
KABOGO’s womanizing ways? Former Governor turned ICT CS spoils pretty LADY with cash in Kericho pic.twitter.com/u0bDfylbhr— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 26, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
