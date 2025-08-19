Turkana Governor forms a militia to attack his opponents - Area MP raises the alarm as a victim nurses injuries (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - Turkana North MP, Hon. Ekwom Nabuin, has condemned the escalating wave of insecurity in Turkana County after one of his close supporters was reportedly attacked by alleged hired goons and rushed to hospital yesterday.

Speaking after the incident, Nabuin accused top county leadership of being behind the violence, pointing fingers at Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai whom he claimed was sponsoring gangs to intimidate political opponents.

“Turkana’s insecurity is alarming. The Ministry of Interior and National Administration must move with speed to diffuse and dismantle established gangs like Jacaranda orchestrated by Governor Lomorukai,” Nabuin stated.

The MP, who has declared interest in the 2027 gubernatorial race, warned that continued inaction by security agencies will only embolden criminals and force citizens to take the law into their own hands.

“And in the absence of any action, civil or citizens’ response will be inevitable to defend themselves against Governor’s Jacaranda constant intimidation, threats, and violent attacks,” he added.





