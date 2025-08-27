DADDY OWEN opens up on how he was disappointed after flying his ex-wife to Dubai and his biggest regret - “I wish I started...”







Wednesday, August 27, 2025 - Veteran gospel star, Daddy Owen, has candidly opened up about one of his biggest life regrets.

Speaking during a heartfelt podcast conversation with media personality Alex Mwakideu, the Tobina hitmaker admitted that his biggest regret is not starting a family when he was younger.

Despite enjoying fame, fortune, and friendships, he now wishes he had channeled that energy into building a family.

The award-winning musician revealed that his late father often urged him to settle down early, advice he brushed aside at the height of his career.

Instead, he surrounded himself with friends and lived what he described as the “fast life.”

“In my 20s, I had a seven-bedroom house, and all the rooms were full of people.”

“I would even pay for their trips to Mombasa. Looking back, I wish that same money and energy had gone into raising my children,” he reflected.

The conversation struck a chord with Alex Mwakideu, who admitted he too became a father later than he would have wished, at age 33.

Daddy Owen also revisited the painful lessons of his past marriage, revealing that exposing it to the public made the eventual breakup even harder.

He now prefers a private lifestyle, admiring artists like Wyre who keep family matters away from scrutiny.

Sharing one particularly painful memory, he recalled flying his ex-wife to Dubai only to learn she had already been there - a moment that exposed deeper cracks in their relationship.

Still, the gospel singer finds comfort in the work of his Malaika Foundation, which supports people with disabilities, saying it gives his life greater purpose despite the personal regrets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST