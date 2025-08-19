Leaked audio exposes KARANGU MURAYA’s deep marital woes with his estranged wife, TRIZAH - She wanted to ‘wipe out’ their daughter and take her own life (LISTEN)







Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - Popular gospel musician and philanthropist, Karangu Muraya, has once again found himself in the middle of a storm after a damaging audio recording surfaced online, exposing shocking details about his troubled marriage with his estranged wife, Trizah.

In the audio, Trizah can be heard making alarming statements, including threats of harming their young daughter and even taking her own life, allegedly in frustration over their broken marriage.

She accuses Karangu of abandoning her for his side chick, Carol, and vows that no other woman will raise her child.

Karangu, however, appears to brush off her emotional outburst, reportedly laughing sarcastically while dismissing her words as mere threats, even as Trizah sounds deeply pained.

Listen to the audio.

