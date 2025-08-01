“Alimnasa red handed!” - AOKO OTIENO claims MAMA RACHEL caught RUTO in a compromising situation with SUSAN KIHIKA and called UHURU in tears







Friday, August 1, 2025 - Fiery political commentator, Aoko Otieno, has lit up social media with a scandalous claim involving none other than First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto, President William Ruto and Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika.

In a jaw-dropping post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Aoko alleges that Mama Rachel once walked in on President Ruto and Susan Kihika in a compromising situation at an undisclosed location.

What followed, according to Aoko, was pure humiliation.

She claims Ruto allegedly assaulted the First Lady and forced her to sit at the same table with Kihika, despite her emotional distress.

So shaken was Mama Rachel, Aoko says, that she allegedly called then-President Uhuru Kenyatta in tears, seeking solace after the ordeal.

“Ruto can’t attack Uhuru directly because Uhuru knows him inside out,” Aoko boldly stated in her post, further claiming that the First Lady lives like a prisoner at State House.

The Kenyan DAILY POST