ALIGONGEWA! STEVE breaks his silence after his curvy wife and popular Tiktoker, NJOKI AMAYA, was seen getting mushy with another man in the parking lot

Friday, August 1, 2025 - The illusion of a perfect TikTok love story has come crashing down after Njoki Amaya, a well-known married content creator famed for her voluptuous figure, was caught getting intimate with another man in a parking lot.
The viral photos, taken a few months ago, showed a visibly intoxicated Njoki
cuddled up with a mystery man in a compromising position.
However, Steve has now broken his silence - and the betrayal runs deep.
Steve revealed that he later discovered that Njoki and the man had been meeting secretly for escapades, and worse still, the man’s wife confirmed that her husband had been sending Njoki money and frequently linking up behind their backs.
Njoki and Steve had earned admiration as one of TikTok’s
favorite couples, often posting romantic content together.
But behind the curated videos was a marriage marred by infidelity.
They
have since separated after the cheating scandal.
Listen to Steve and the woman whose husband is having an
affair with Njoki spilling the beans on Tiktok live.
Njoki and
her husband during better times.
