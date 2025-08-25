Actress JACKIE MATUBIA responds to homewrecker allegations - A LADY accused her of having an affair with her husband and breaking their marriage!





Monday, August 25, 2025 - Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia has finally spoken out after being accused of wrecking another woman’s marriage.

The claims, which popped up on blogger Edgar Obare’s infamous Instagram Stories, alleged that Matubia was romantically involved with a married man during her time on the hit show Zora.

One anonymous user went as far as to say that her ex-husband gifted Matubia a car and even a house.

“Matubia broke my marriage while acting on Zora… one day I’ll send receipts.”

But the actress didn’t let the scandal rattle her.

Instead, she responded with humor, quipping that she also would like to meet this supposed “sponsor.”

“A friend sent me that story and I was like - maybe I don’t even know I was bought a car and a house.”

“My Lord! Can I really hustle this hard if I had those things?” she joked.

Matubia went on to urge Kenyans to stop peddling false narratives, suggesting that sometimes men mislead their wives with tales of imagined flings.

“Other people’s husbands should stop lying about us.”

“And if someone really bought me that house and car, please let me know so I can stop struggling.”

“Imagine, it’s Sunday and I’m still hustling,” she said.

She also threw shade at Obare’s “tea” culture, playfully noting: “This tea has no sugar.”

“Even I want those receipts!”