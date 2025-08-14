MADNESS! This video of cheeky Gen Z slay queens pulling a crazy stunt in public has stunned netizens - Are they LESBIANS? (VIDEO)







Thursday, August 14, 2025 - Two young ladies have set social media abuzz after pulling off a bold, jaw-dropping stunt in a public park that has everyone talking.

In the clip, the pair exude undeniable chemistry and playful camaraderie, leading many to speculate that they might be more than just friends.

Some viewers even believe the daring act was their way of making their relationship “official” in the most unconventional fashion.

The footage has sparked a mix of amusement, curiosity, and shock online.

The video has left netizens wondering if there are any limits this generation hasn’t tested yet.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST