Young LUO single mother, BELINDA ACHIENG, finds a father figure for her son as she elopes with an elderly mzungu (VIDEO)







Thursday, August 14, 2025 - Social media is abuzz after a youthful Luo single mother, Belinda Achieng, shared a video goofing around with an elderly mzungu, whom she describes as a "father figure" for her young son.

In the viral clip, Belinda is seen laughing and sharing a playful moment with the grey-haired foreigner, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.

Some praised her for “securing her future” and prioritizing stability for her child, while others accused her of being motivated by money.

Responding to critics, Belinda defended her relationship, saying age is just a number and that the most important thing is finding someone who loves and supports both her and her son.

She added that her partner has stepped up to provide not only emotional stability but also the kind of guidance and care her son needs.

Watch the video.

Young LUO single mother, BELINDA ACHIENG, finds a father figure for her son as she elopes with an elderly mzungu pic.twitter.com/oBmVIpV1gh — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 15, 2025

