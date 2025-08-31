This bold female Gen Z Pastor’s outfit during a church service has set tongues wagging (VIDEO)







Sunday, August 31, 2025 - Gen Z is often celebrated for breaking rules, challenging traditions, and unapologetically carving out their own paths.

But while their fearless approach to life has won applause in some circles, others are still struggling to keep up with their mindset.

Case in point: a now-viral video of a young female Gen Z pastor preaching her heart out in church - not in the conventional flowing robes or conservative Sunday best, but in a bright pink figure-hugging top paired with matching biker shorts.

The clip has split the internet right down the middle.

On one side are the pearl-clutchers, horrified that such an outfit could make it onto the pulpit.

On the other side? Gen Z hype squads cheering her on for serving both spirit and style in equal measure.

Love it or hate it, one thing is clear: Gen Z isn’t asking for permission to rewrite the rulebook.

They’re leading with confidence, redefining what respectability looks like, and doing it all on their own terms.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST