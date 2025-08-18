CS ADEN DUALE’s camels terrorize residents of Kitui as they invade their farms (PHOTOs)







Monday, August 18, 2025 - Residents of Mutha village in Kitui County are up in arms after a herd of camels allegedly belonging to Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale invaded their farms, destroying crops and leaving behind massive losses.

The furious villagers claim that the camels have become a recurring nightmare, grazing on their maize, beans, and green grams, with little intervention from authorities.

Photos doing rounds online show the camels roaming freely inside cultivated fields, prompting outrage from the locals.

In a desperate warning, some residents have threatened to poison the water points where the camels drink if urgent action is not taken.

See photos taken by an X user.

