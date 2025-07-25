Woman causes drama at a wedding after a man who had promised her marriage decided to marry another woman (VIDEO)







Friday, July 25, 2025 - A wedding ceremony descended into chaos after a drunk and heartbroken woman stormed the venue, accusing the groom of betrayal for allegedly promising to marry her, only for him to tie the knot with another woman.

The dramatic incident, captured in a now-viral video, shows the woman shouting, breaking bottles, and hurling curses at the groom as stunned guests looked on in disbelief.

The scene unfolded at the reception after the couple exchanged vows, turning what was meant to be a joyous occasion into a spectacle.

Security officials rushed in to contain the situation and attempted to escort the woman out, but not before she caused a major disruption, forcing the ceremony to pause momentarily.

Guests were seen filming the incident, with some murmuring in shock while others tried to calm the visibly intoxicated woman.

Watch the video.

Drama in Nigeria! A woman stormed a wedding, went straight to the groom’s table, and started smashing bottles , after finding out the man who promised her marriage was marrying someone else! pic.twitter.com/xxRsOpBM9J — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) July 24, 2025

