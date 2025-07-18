Woman accuses her husband’s side chick of using witchcraft to confuse him - He even took a loan to build her mother a house







Friday, July 18, 2025 - A heartbroken woman has publicly accused her husband’s side chick of using witchcraft to destroy their marriage and manipulate him into financial ruin.

Taking to social media, the woman claims her husband, once a loving, responsible, and family-oriented man, has completely changed since getting entangled with his side chick.

According to the distraught wife, the man has not only abandoned their children and gone silent on close family members, but he now spends all his money on the side chick, reportedly even taking a loan to build her mother a house.

What’s worse, the woman revealed that her husband is already repaying another loan, deepening the family’s financial crisis.

Online users were quick to weigh in, with many sympathizing with the wife while others speculated that love spells could be at play.

The Kenyan DAILY POST