BEN 10 proudly goofs around with his MUMAMA in trending video – "Soft life sponsored!"……… WATCH







Friday, July 18, 2025 - Social media is buzzing after a young man, popularly known as a “Ben 10,” was captured in a now-viral video goofing around with his much older lover or “Mumama” as Kenyans like to call them.

In the video, the young lad is seen cozying up to his mumama, as they jam to a song with no shame, clearly enjoying a soft life.

The video has sparked a frenzy online, reigniting the growing debate over the rise of “Ben 10 culture” in Kenya and beyond.

While some netizens praised the young man for “securing the bag” and living his best life, others questioned the increasing normalization of transactional relationships disguised as romance.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST