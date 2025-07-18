Senator CRYSTAL ASIGE accused of dishing out flesh to Speaker AMASON KINGI and SIFUNA for favours - ORWOBA was right, the "Senate is one big bedroom!"







Friday, July 18, 2025 - Explosive allegations have rocked social media after nominated Senator Crystal Asige was accused of trading intimacy for political favours with Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and Nairobi Senator and ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna.

The damning claims were made by a popular X personality who is also a current serving MCA in Nairobi, alleging that Asige has been “using her charm and body to climb the political ladder.”

The scandal has reignited heated debate around similar claims made by former Senator Gloria Orwoba, who boldly stated that “the Senate is one big bedroom” and that women leaders were often pressured to offer their bodies in return for influential positions, committee slots, and foreign trips.

Orwoba claimed her refusal to lower her dignity cost her dearly after she was ousted from crucial Senate committees and denied travel opportunities during her tenure.

“I was targeted because I said no and refused to lower by dignity,” she said.

The latest allegations cast doubt on Asige’s public image, as she has long portrayed herself as a morally upright leader.





