What Side Chics wear to bed vs wives!! Is this why some men end up cheating on their wives? (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - A hilarious yet thought-provoking video comparing what side chics and wives wear to bed has gone viral, leaving social media users both amused and reflective.

In the skit, the side chic appears in a seductive red nightdress, clearly setting a romantic mood.

In contrast, the wife enters wearing a bulky trench coat and a headscarf, immediately killing the vibe.

She even brings a loaf of bread to bed and scratches herself like she skipped a shower, much to her husband’s dismay.

The man, visibly irritated, walks out of bed in frustration.

The viral clip has sparked conversations about effort in relationships, with many warning that neglecting your bedtime appearance could be silently pushing your partner away.

Watch the video

Side Chics vs Goat Wives pic.twitter.com/fLPawk1xTO — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 16, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST