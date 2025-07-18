Twist of Horror!! Kenyatta National Hospital once searched for this man’s kin - Now, he’s accused of double murder in the ward (PHOTOs)







Friday, July 18, 2025 - There is growing concern and confusion surrounding the case of Kennedy Kalombotole, the man now suspected of the gruesome murder of two patients inside a ward at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

Just a few months ago, KNH publicly appealed for help in tracing his family, stating that Kalombotole had been admitted as an unidentified patient.

His photo was circulated widely in an attempt to locate any of his kin.

What was not known then, and what has now thrown the public into shock, is that Kalombotole would later be linked to a chilling double murder within the hospital’s very premises.

Kalombotole was arrested after the brutal murder of Edward Maingi Ndegwa, on July 17th, 2025, a patient admitted in Ward 7B, Group C (Male), on July 11th, 2025.

According to initial reports, the ward nurse had checked the patient at 11:30 a.m. and taken his blood pressure.

At 12:30 p.m., a relative visited and found him stable, leaving the ward at around 1:30 p.m.

However, at approximately 2:00 p.m., a cleaner going round cleaning the corridor noticed blood pooling around the patient’s neck.

Upon visiting the scene, detectives noticed bloody slippers prints from the victim’s bedside to a nearby toilet and eventually to a side room, where the suspect, Kalombotole, was admitted.

In the room, investigators recovered a pair of blue slippers and a blood-stained bedsheet.

Also, on the ground, directly to the 7th floor where the window to the deceased's ward is, they recovered a knife wrapped in gloves.

The recovered items were forwarded to the National Forensic Laboratory for detailed forensic analysis to augment the case.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Kennedy Kalombotole was admitted to the facility on December 1st, 2024, and is the prime suspect in the murder of Gilbert Kinyua Muthoni, 40, who was murdered in Ward 7C during the night of 6th and 7th February, 2025.

Kalombotole is currently in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment.