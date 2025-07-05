Watch the moment former Motosiet MCA BERNARD ALIANG'ANA was attacked in Bungoma by goons hired by WETANGULA after defecting from Ford Kenya (VIDEO)







Saturday, July 5, 2025 - Former Motosiet Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA), Bernard Aliang’ana, was on Thursday viciously attacked by goons in Chwele town, Bungoma County, in what is being described as a politically motivated incident.

Aliang’ana, who recently defected from Ford Kenya to the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K), was reportedly ambushed by the goons while leaving a private meeting with local supporters.

Witnesses say the attackers descended on him with crude weapons, leaving him with visible injuries before fleeing the scene.

It’s believed that the goons were hired by National Assembly speaker and Ford Kenya chairman, Moses Wetangula.

The incident comes just days after a flurry of defections in Bungoma, with political temperatures steadily rising ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

