IEBC sets the record straight on alleged plans to remove 2 million ghost voters from register ahead of 2027 elections







Saturday, July 5, 2025 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has disowned a viral social media post alleging that over two million ghost voters will be purged from the voter register ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

In an official statement, the Commission termed the post as fake, warning Kenyans against falling for misinformation.

It clarified that the IEBC currently has no chairperson or commissioners in office, making any statements attributed to the Commission misleading and inaccurate.

The post had falsely claimed that Erustus Ethekon had assumed office as the new IEBC Chairperson and was spearheading a voter register audit.

''We will remove over 2 million ghost voters from the register before the 2027 elections. Kiambu County has the largest concentration of ghost voters, followed by Meru, Nairobi, and Nyeri,'' the viral poster alleged.

It further alleged that Kiambu County had the highest number of ghost voters, followed by Meru, Nairobi, and Nyeri Counties.

“We urge Kenyans to treat such posts with the contempt they deserve and verify any electoral information through our official platforms,” read the Commission’s response.

While President William Ruto appointed Erustus Ethekon as chairperson through a gazette notice dated June 10th, along with six other commissioners, their assumption of office has been stalled by conservatory orders from the High Court.

The court is currently reviewing a petition challenging the transparency and legality of the appointments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST