The dramatic moment heavily armed anti-terror police officers re-arrested GACHAGUA’s ally and youth leader, PETER KINYANJUI, moments after he was released on bond (VIDEO)







Saturday, July 5, 2025 - There was drama outside the Ruiru Law Courts on Friday after Peter Kinyanjui, popularly known as KaWanjiru, a prominent youth leader and close ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, was dramatically re-arrested moments after being released on bond.

Kinyanjui, who had just secured temporary freedom in connection with the June 25th arson attack on the Kiambu Law Courts, was seized once again, this time by officers believed to be affiliated with the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU).

The officers fired in the air after Kinyanjui’s supporters and family members attempted to block his arrest.

They then whisked him away and bundled him into a van before speeding off.

Police sources suggest that Kinyanjui’s re-arrest is linked to new intelligence tying him to alleged extremist elements that may have played a role in torching Kiambu Law Courts, leading to the destruction of vital court documents.

The June 25th attack on the Kiambu Law Courts came amid heightened political tension and youth-led protests, with some quarters accusing state security agencies of using the incident to clamp down on dissenting voices and perceived opposition loyalists.

Watch the video.

The dramatic moment heavily armed anti-terror police officers re-arrested GACHAGUA’s ally and youth leader PETER KINYANJUI moments after he was released on bond pic.twitter.com/BNCSmHPwgJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 5, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST