Videos capture the moment a young man was abducted and bundled into a Subaru by armed men along Jogoo Road







Monday, July 7, 2025 - A young man was violently roughed up and shoved into an unmarked Subaru by plainclothes officers, believed to be part of a notorious special operations unit.

The incident, captured on camera by members of the public, occurred near Mogas Filing Station.

In the video, the man, who was visibly not armed or violent, is seen being confronted by the officers, whipped, and bundled into the Subaru, which later speeds off.

Reports now indicate that officers from the same special unit have been spotted conducting similar operations in Kiserian, Kitengela, Ngong, and Ongata Rongai, suggesting a widening crackdown beyond Nairobi’s central business district.

Watch the videos.

A young man roughed up and forcibly shoved into an unmarked Subaru Outback near Mogas Filling Station along Jogoo Road, Nairobi during #SabaSaba2025 protests.



Officers from the same special unit have been spotted operating across multiple Nairobi satellite towns, such as… pic.twitter.com/zD5Qblcu7U — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) July 7, 2025

