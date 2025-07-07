Video emerges showing youth aboard SGR headed to Mombasa chanting ‘RUTO Must Go’ and ‘Wantam’ – This Gen Z are ungovernable (WATCH)







Monday, July 7, 2025 - A video has emerged online showing a group of passengers aboard the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) train chanting “Ruto must go” and “Wantam” - slogans associated with the ongoing Gen Z-led protests.

The passengers, mostly young Kenyans, were reportedly en route to the coastal city for the popular Diani Summer Tide festival held over the weekend.

This comes after Kenya Railways suspended the 10 p.m. Madaraka Express train from Mombasa to Nairobi, citing technical issues.

However, widespread speculation suggests that the move may have been politically motivated, as many of the return passengers were Gen Z attendees of the festival known for their anti-Ruto sentiments.

The speculation has been amplified by the fact that Kenya Railways' board chair is the brother of Health CS, Aden Duale, a close ally of President Ruto.

Some Kenyans believe the suspension was part of broader Government efforts to limit movement ahead of the Saba Saba protests, which saw heavy police presence and blocked access to Nairobi’s CBD.

Watch the video.

These are scenes Aden Duale's brother, who is the chairman of Kenya Railways, does not want to see on board.



Kenyan President William Ruto sinks even lower with a clear violation of the provisions of freedom of movement without justification. pic.twitter.com/BuDYYyH9eR https://t.co/4OpzFRifTd — Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) July 6, 2025