Maondo Lands CEO, KINYUA WAIRATU, pampers his wife on her birthday - Barely 2 months after his side chick’s exposé shook the internet (PHOTOs)







Monday, July 7, 2025 - Controversial Kikuyu businessman and CEO of Maono Lands, Kinyua Wairatu, is back in the spotlight, but this time for playing the doting husband, just months after a scandalous expose by his side chick threatened to tear his image and family apart.

Kinyua pampered his wife on her birthday over the weekend and affirmed his love for her through a sweet message posted on his Facebook page.

The couple looked loved-up, with no signs of tension or drama, but netizens weren’t ready to forget the recent past.















About two months ago, a woman identified only as Nancy accused Wairatu of luring her into a relationship with false promises. About two months ago, a woman identified only as Nancy accused Wairatu of luring her into a relationship with false promises.

She went public with WhatsApp chats and private videos, claiming that the businessman had ghosted her after "using her for years."

The scandal trended for days, drawing in both sympathy and ridicule.

Now, Wairatu appears to be turning a new page, or at least flipping it on camera.

“When men cheat and get caught, they throw birthdays like state functions,” joked one user.

“She forgave him, and she’s now cashing in on the apology tour,” added another.