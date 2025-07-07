My Dress my choice! 43-year-old DJ PIERRA MAKENA slams critics as she steps out in this daring outfit! (VIDEO)





Monday, July 7, 2025 - Veteran Kenyan DJ and actress, Pierra Makena, has clapped back at critics over her bold fashion choices.

In a viral video making rounds online, the mother of one confidently struts in a revealing outfit that left little to the imagination.

Unfazed by the backlash, Pierra made it clear that she won't be dressing to please anyone, saying she's unbothered by negative opinions.

Her video has since stirred mixed reactions across social media.

While many praised her stunning looks and youthful energy despite being in her 40s, others criticized her style, urging her to "dress her age" and stop trying to mimic Gen Z fashion trends.

Watch the video.

My Dress my choice - 43-year-old DJ PIERRA MAKENA pic.twitter.com/4l7nW8DHSA — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 7, 2025