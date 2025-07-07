Uproar as firefighters take 5 hours to jump-start Kisii County fire engine without success - Municipal market burns to ashes (VIDEO)







Monday, July 7, 2025 - Governor Simba Arati has been criticized for poor leadership after firefighters took over five hours attempting to jump-start a faulty county fire engine, as the Kisii Municipal Market was consumed by flames.

A video shared on social media shows a group of helpless County workers trying to jump-start the fire engine, all while thick black smoke billowed from the market less than a kilometer away.

The Kisii Municipal Market, home to hundreds of small-scale traders, was left in ruins after the firefighters delayed to arrive at the scene and put out the fire.

Most stalls were made of timber, and due to the delay, the fire spread rapidly, wiping out goods worth millions of shillings.

No fatalities were reported, but the economic loss is massive, and traders are calling for immediate compensation and a total overhaul of the fire department.

Watch the video of the faulty fire engine.

Uproar as firefighters take 5 hours to jump-start Kisii County fire engine without success - Municipal market burns to ashes pic.twitter.com/xhLW16KC4g — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 7, 2025

