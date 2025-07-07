Caught on camera!! A young boy uses DIOGA JOTA’s death to solicit donations in Eastleigh, Nairobi (VIDEO)







Monday, July 7, 2025 - Kenyans online were left amused after a video surfaced showing a young boy in Eastleigh using the death of Liverpool star, Diogo Jota, to solicit funds from the public.

In the viral clip, the boy is seen along a busy street holding a portrait of the late footballer who perished in an accident, drawing attention from the public.

He had placed a bowl next to the portrait as he asked passersby for donations.

The video has since gone viral and sparked mixed reactions across social media.

“You can’t even be mad - the creativity is unmatched,” commented one user.

“This is fraud, but it’s also pure Kenyan hustle,” added another.

Watch the video.

Caught on camera!! A young boy uses DIOGA JOTA’s death to solicit donations in Eastleigh, Nairobi pic.twitter.com/HLe0ke9u1o — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 7, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST