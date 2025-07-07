Caught on camera!! A young boy uses DIOGA JOTA’s death to solicit donations in Eastleigh, Nairobi (VIDEO)

Monday, July 7, 2025 - Kenyans online were left amused after a video surfaced showing a young boy in Eastleigh using the death of Liverpool star, Diogo Jota, to solicit funds from the public.
In the viral clip, the boy is seen along a busy street
holding a portrait of the late footballer who perished in an accident, drawing
attention from the public.
He had placed a bowl next to the portrait as he asked
passersby for donations.
The video has since gone viral and sparked mixed reactions
across social media.
“You can’t even be mad - the creativity is unmatched,”
commented one user.
“This is fraud, but it’s also pure Kenyan hustle,” added
another.
Watch the video.
Caught on camera!! A young boy uses DIOGA JOTA’s death to solicit donations in Eastleigh, Nairobi pic.twitter.com/HLe0ke9u1o— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 7, 2025
