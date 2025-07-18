Kenyan motorist with dashcam exposes corrupt traffic cops trying to extort him over false overtaking claim - They were embarrassed! (VIDEO)



Friday, July 18, 2025 - A savvy Kenyan motorist recently turned the tables on corrupt traffic police who falsely accused him of overtaking on a continuous yellow line near Longonot Police Station.

After the cops flagged him down and demanded a bribe, the motorist calmly revealed he had a dashcam - and insisted on reviewing the footage.

To their shock, the video showed he had committed no offence.

The incident has sparked an outpouring of similar stories from fellow motorists who claimed they had been extorted using the same tactic.

Many are now urging drivers to invest in dashcams as a reliable shield against rogue officers.

Watch the video below.

