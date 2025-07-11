Trending! Man’s romantic waterfall proposal to beautiful girlfriend goes hilariously wrong - Is this a sign from God! (VIDEO)







Friday, July 11, 2025 - Men often go to great lengths to plan the perfect proposal, but one romantic guy’s big moment took an unexpected turn - quite literally.

In a now-viral video, a man chose a stunning waterfall as the backdrop to propose to his beautiful girlfriend.

But just as he dropped to one knee to pop the question, he lost his footing and hilariously slipped down the waterfall, leaving his stunned girlfriend frozen in shock.

The internet couldn’t stop laughing, with some joking that nature was sending a “symbolic no,” urging the man to reconsider.

Others said they’d still go ahead and propose - after all, the surprise was already ruined, and they were dying to know her answer!

Watch the video.