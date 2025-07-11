The hilarious moment a LADY’s kissing prank went wrong - She didn’t see this coming! (VIDEO)







Friday, July 11, 2025 - A viral video capturing a lady’s kissing prank on random men has left netizens both amused and concerned.

In the viral clip, the lady playfully surprises unsuspecting men in public with a quick peck on the cheek.

Most react with shock and laughter - until one encounter goes sideways.

One man, clearly caught off guard, took the gesture too seriously.

Despite the lady explaining it was just a prank and pointing to the hidden camera, he refused to let it slide.

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many laughing at the awkward moment, while others warned about the unpredictable risks pranksters face when pushing boundaries for viral fame.

Watch the video below.

Prank, what prank? Let us do this pic.twitter.com/VEiVdiuIg1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 12, 2025