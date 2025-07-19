MOSES KURIA claims GACHAGUA paid Mungiki to steal UHURU KENYATTA’s goats at Northlands Farm - “I was in the room”





Saturday, July 19, 2025 - Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria as openly accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of masterminding the infamous 2023 Northlands Farm invasion, which targeted former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family property.

Taking to his X account, Kuria responded to Gachagua’s recent claims made during his U.S tour, where he accused Kuria of funding and supporting ex-Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, revealing that the former Deputy President also used Mungiki to invade the Kenyatta-family owned land.

He further claimed that he attended the secret meeting where Gachagua paid Mungiki members to invade Northlands Farm, where they stole goats and set part of the land on fire.

“Rigathi Gachagua has accused me during his tour of the US of funding and supporting Maina Njenga. I am guilty as charged. I learnt from the best. I was in the room when Rigathi paid the same people money to steal Uhuru Kenyatta's goats from Northlands,” Kuria tweeted.



