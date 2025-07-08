The moment a cheeky Slay Queen tried to show off in a busy road and regretted immediately - This is painfully hilarious! (VIDEO)

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 - What was meant to be a show-stopping moment turned into instant regret for one slay queen whose attempt to impress ended painfully.
In a now-viral video, the young woman stepped out of a car
to dance provocatively in the middle of the road, clearly trying to catch the
attention of some amused guys in a nearby vehicle.
But the stunt took a painful turn when the very car she
exited ran over her foot.
Her priceless reaction and hasty retreat back into the car
left social media in stitches - especially
as the guys responded with sarcastic laughter.
Watch the video.
Slay Queen tried to show off in a busy road and regretted immediately pic.twitter.com/Q7YydDJvcc— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 8, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments