The moment a cheeky Slay Queen tried to show off in a busy road and regretted immediately - This is painfully hilarious! (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 8, 2025 - What was meant to be a show-stopping moment turned into instant regret for one slay queen whose attempt to impress ended painfully.

In a now-viral video, the young woman stepped out of a car to dance provocatively in the middle of the road, clearly trying to catch the attention of some amused guys in a nearby vehicle.

But the stunt took a painful turn when the very car she exited ran over her foot.

Her priceless reaction and hasty retreat back into the car left social media in stitches - especially as the guys responded with sarcastic laughter.

Watch the video.

Slay Queen tried to show off in a busy road and regretted immediately pic.twitter.com/Q7YydDJvcc — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 8, 2025

