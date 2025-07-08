“I was struggling financially! Please forgive us" - Man’s honest apology over lack of enough food at his wedding goes viral!







Tuesday, July 8, 2025 - A man called Sam Odeg has touched hearts online with a heartfelt apology to guests who attended his wedding two years ago but didn’t get to eat.

In a candid Facebook post, Sam expressed deep regret that some of his guests, many of whom travelled long distances, went home hungry.

He clarified it wasn’t out of negligence or poor planning - but simply a result of financial struggles.

“Even my wife and I didn’t taste the food that day,” Sam revealed, explaining that they chose not to borrow money, determined to do the best they could within their means.

While some mocked and teased them after the wedding, Sam holds no grudges.

“We forgave you already,” he wrote.

“You didn’t know our struggle.”

Now a proud father, Sam took the opportunity, just days before his second anniversary, to ask for forgiveness and reassure guests that one day, they’ll host their dream wedding.

“This time, it will be a ‘serve yourself’ affair,” he promised with humor and hope.

