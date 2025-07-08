Lord have mercy! Netizens react to viral video of curvy content creator MIMA CAMILLA ‘having a good time’ (VIDEO)

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 - A video of curvy Kenyan content creator, Mima Camilla, vibing solo at home has stirred excitement on social media.
Known for her hilarious skits, the plus-size beauty is seen
dancing to a popular reggae track, radiating confidence and infectious energy.
Her expressive moves and playful charm left netizens - especially
men - completely captivated.
Some even joked they wished they were behind the camera to
witness the moment firsthand.
Others praised her curves and charisma, calling her a
“complete dish”.
Watch the video.
Mima Camilla vibing solo pic.twitter.com/s7RWMArtCs— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 8, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments