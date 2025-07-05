Culture vs Faith!! Tense moment at ALBERT OJWANG’s funeral as pallbearers clash with clergy over which direction his head should face (VIDEO)







Saturday, July 5, 2025 - A moment of tension unfolded during the burial of the late Albert Ojwang in Homa Bay County when a disagreement erupted between pallbearers and the officiating clergy over the direction in which his head should face, a clash that highlighted the friction between traditional Luo customs and Christian burial practices.

The pallbearers, guided by Luo cultural traditions, insisted that Ojwang’s head must face a specific direction, typically westward, symbolizing a return to the ancestors.

The disagreement momentarily halted the proceedings, creating visible discomfort among mourners, many of whom stood silently as elders and church leaders clashed.

Eventually, an agreement was reached, and the body was respectfully laid to rest.

Watch the video.

Culture vs Faith!! Tense moment at ALBERT OJWANG’s funeral as pallbearers clash with clergy over which direction his head should face pic.twitter.com/q9wuMI1g0x — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 5, 2025

