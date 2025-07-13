Swimming in money! Inside GEORGE RUTO's new Ksh 14 million flashy Matatu with a DJ booth (PHOTOs)







Sunday, July 13, 2025 - President William Ruto’s son, George Ruto, is once again in the spotlight after unveiling a jaw-dropping Ksh 14 million matatu that’s turning heads in Nairobi’s matatu scene.

Dubbed MOOD, the matatu is expected to officially hit the road next week and is already the talk of town.

Designed for both flair and function, mood features a live DJ booth, a massive 65-inch screen, solar panels, and plush bucket seats.

In a move away from the standard 32-seater layout, it has a spacious 25-seater 2-by-1 arrangement for a more luxurious commute or party-on-wheels experience.

While insiders hint it might ply the popular Rongai or Embakasi routes, others speculate it could be hired out for private events - marking a bold twist in Nairobi’s vibrant matatu culture.

Industry sources estimate that the vehicle’s chassis and body cost about Ksh 6.8 million but with lighting and sound system and other upgrades adding over Ksh 7.8 million to the build.

George was recently spotted at a garage posing with the matatu, complete with a customized number plate - fueling buzz among fans and drivers alike.

However, this isn't George Ruto’s first splash in the transport world.

His matatu dubbed Money Fest made waves for its flashy graffiti, booming sound systems, and bold themes that blend entertainment with street art.