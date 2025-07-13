“Does she have relatives?” - Netizens react to this bold LADY’s controversial outfit to an event (VIDEO)

Sunday, July 13, 2025 - A viral video of a confident woman rocking a jaw-dropping outfit at a public event has stirred mixed reactions online.
The fearless fashionista is seen striking poses and
gracefully climbing stairs, completely unbothered by the attention she’s
attracting.
While some praised her confidence and style, others were
shocked by how revealing the outfit was, questioning whether she considered how
her family might feel.
Still, many defended her, reminding critics that it’s a free
world - and bold fashion is a personal choice.
Watch the video
Does she have relatives? pic.twitter.com/uinbwlFtkJ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 13, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments