“Does she have relatives?” - Netizens react to this bold LADY’s controversial outfit to an event (VIDEO)







Sunday, July 13, 2025 - A viral video of a confident woman rocking a jaw-dropping outfit at a public event has stirred mixed reactions online.

The fearless fashionista is seen striking poses and gracefully climbing stairs, completely unbothered by the attention she’s attracting.

While some praised her confidence and style, others were shocked by how revealing the outfit was, questioning whether she considered how her family might feel.

Still, many defended her, reminding critics that it’s a free world - and bold fashion is a personal choice.

Watch the video

Does she have relatives? pic.twitter.com/uinbwlFtkJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 13, 2025

