STEPHEN MUNYAKHO, the Kenyan man freed after 14 years on Saudi death row, opens up about fatal salary dispute that led to death sentence







Thursday, July 31, 2025 - Stephen Munyakho, a Kenyan man who spent 14 years on death row in Saudi Arabia, has spoken publicly about the events that led to his conviction and long incarceration.

In an interview on Wednesday, July 30th, Munyakho recounted that a fatal altercation with his Yemeni colleague, Abdi Halim, in 2011 stemmed from a dispute over salary.

He said he had intended to collect his wages, but Halim prevented him from leaving, triggering a confrontation.

“It was a salary-related fight,” Munyakho explained.

“He used words that were not very good, and I could not take them.”

He added that Halim initiated the fight by stabbing him in the hand and thigh using a knife kept at their workplace.

“The knife was his. After he used it on me, I used it on him.”

Munyakho stated that Halim’s death resulted not from the stabbing but from a delay in getting medical attention.

Initially convicted of manslaughter in 2011, Munyakho’s sentence was upgraded to death in 2014.

Years of diplomatic efforts led to Halim’s family accepting reduced blood money - 3.5 million riyals (Ksh129 million).

He was released on July 22nd and returned to Kenya on July 29th, where he was received by relatives, friends, and Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’Oei.

The Kenyan DAILY POST