KARANGU MURAYA’s estranged wife, TRIZAH, reminisces about her toxic marriage - He forced her to wear this dress to an event! Claims she cried for a week (PHOTOs)

Thursday, July 31, 2025 - Trizah, the estranged wife of popular Kikuyu gospel artist and philanthropist, Karangu Muraya, has come out to share painful memories from what she describes as a toxic and controlling marriage.
Trizah opened up about an incident that left her devastated,
claiming that Karangu once forced her to wear a dress to an event against her
will.
According to her, Karangu allegedly insisted that she wears
it to maintain a certain image.
She felt stripped of her dignity and cried for a week.
Trizah walked out of her toxic marriage a few months ago
after enduring emotional abuse for years.
Check out her post.
