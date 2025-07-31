KARANGU MURAYA’s estranged wife, TRIZAH, reminisces about her toxic marriage - He forced her to wear this dress to an event! Claims she cried for a week (PHOTOs)







Thursday, July 31, 2025 - Trizah, the estranged wife of popular Kikuyu gospel artist and philanthropist, Karangu Muraya, has come out to share painful memories from what she describes as a toxic and controlling marriage.

Trizah opened up about an incident that left her devastated, claiming that Karangu once forced her to wear a dress to an event against her will.

According to her, Karangu allegedly insisted that she wears it to maintain a certain image.

She felt stripped of her dignity and cried for a week.

Trizah walked out of her toxic marriage a few months ago after enduring emotional abuse for years.

Check out her post.





