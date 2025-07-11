Slay queen MERCY MASAI silences troll who said he won’t share her with OSCAR SUDI (LOOK)



Friday, July 11, 2025 - Social media personality and self-styled slay queen, Mercy Masai, has once again left the internet buzzing, this time for her fiery response to a man who claimed he wouldn’t "share her" with her rumoured boyfriend, Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi.

In a viral post that has since sparked heated debate, the man took a jab at the MP, calling him “illiterate” and claiming his academic journey “ended before puberty.”

He then added that he could never be with a woman allegedly linked to such a man.

But Mercy wasn’t about to let that slide.

She clapped back with a savage response that quickly lit up social media.

Fans praised her wit, boldness, and refusal to entertain unsolicited opinions from internet critics.

Check out the response in the screenshot below.


