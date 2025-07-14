Simps See Dust!! Kenyan man shares WhatsApp chats with a LADY he is trying to woo for marriage (LOOK)







Monday, July 14, 2025 - A Kenyan man has set social media abuzz after publicly sharing screenshots of his WhatsApp conversations with a lady he has been trying to charm into marriage, only to be met with subtle rejection.

The chats show the man making heartfelt attempts to express his intentions, plan dates, and even hint at settling down, but the lady informs him that she is not ready to date or settle down.

The man, seemingly undeterred, keeps pushing his affection.

But to the dismay of many online, she remains emotionally unavailable throughout the entire exchange.

See the WhatsApp conversation between the two.