“Alikua anataka kunikula” - A LADY narrates how OSCAR SUDI’s PA, ELIJAH, tried to take advantage of her while she was seeking college fees







Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - A lady has taken to social media to expose Oscar Sudi’s long-serving Personal Assistant Elijah Matata for trying to prey on her.

Having completed high school and hustled for years without success, she was determined to find a way to further her education, and was willing to try anything to get to college.

In her quest for sponsorship, she came across the number of then-aspiring politician, Oscar Sudi.

Desperate but hopeful, she made the call.

To her surprise, he answered and promised to send his assistant to help her secure funding.

The very next day, a man named Elijah, the assistant contacted her.

He instructed her to meet him outside Transnational Bank in Eldoret, bringing with her an admission letter and fee structure from any college of her choice.

Full of optimism and innocence, she complied. “I thought this was my lucky day,” she recalls.

Later that evening, after pouring her heart out about her background, struggles, and goals, she returned to her humble home near the University of Eldoret (UOE).

At around 9 PM, while closing her small cyber café business, her phone rang again. It was Elijah.

He showed up at her doorstep with shopping items in hand: fresh milk, yogurt, bread, and cupcakes.

Still believing this visit was part of a legitimate sponsorship gesture, she welcomed him into her cyber-cum-house, prepared dinner, and hosted him warmly.

But as the night wore on and the conversation died down, something felt off.

Elijah, glued to his three phones, said little.

“My conscience was telling me something wasn’t right, but I kept thinking, ‘this is the man who will help me get to college,’” she said.

Then the truth unfolded. Elijah made his intentions clear: he expected something in return for the “assistance.”

The young woman stood her ground and refused to trade her dignity for a scholarship.

Years passed. Her dream delayed, but not destroyed.

Eventually, someone else came along, someone who believed in her without conditions.

She secured a scholarship, built her life step-by-step, and today, she is a certified technician, wife, and mother, living in the United States.

Twelve years later, she has chosen to speak out, not to seek sympathy, but to empower other young girls walking similar paths.

Elijah has been Sudi’s Personal Assistant for almost 15 years and he is still preying on ladies seeking help from the philanthropic MP.

